(Sidney) -- Patrons utilizing electric vehicles in and around Sidney will notice a slight change in pricing at the city's charging stations.
At its latest regular meeting, the Sidney City Council, by a 4-0 vote, approved setting a charging fee of $0.15 per kilowatt hour along with a $1 service fee at its two charging stations located near the new Gazebo Park just off the north end of the downtown square. The fees come after council members discussed how they could counteract the city paying an electric service fee for the two charging stations. Councilwoman Ann Travis also brought up the discussion after talks with representatives from the city of Waterloo.
"They have a fee for each kilowatt-hour of service that they use," said Travis. "They also have a problem there of people leaving their cars and going off so they have a fee that if you leave your car there for so long, then they can charge a fee for that."
Sidney officials broke ground on the charging stations in April of last year, with the placement coming at no cost to the city. Councilman Don Benedict suggested the $0.15 per kilowatt-hour fee in hopes of keeping the rate as low as possible while also providing the necessary funds based on the current usage of the stations.
"There's such a big range on what other places charge, but I wanted to make sure we keep it on the low side because I see a lot of other towns where they are free," said Benedict. "But, I don't think that it's fair that the citizens have to pay for that (service fee). So according to the numbers that have been provided, $0.15 per kilowatt hour would cover that and even be a little bit above."
He adds the council could also adjust the rate as needed moving forward. Based on the $0.15 fee, Benedict says one vehicle recharging a depleted average battery storage would generate around $9.00.
"I've seen about 60 kilowatts of battery storage and there can be bigger batteries I think of 75 or more," he said. "But, to charge that one you're looking at $9.00 on a 60 (kilowatt-hour battery)."
Mayor Ken Brown adds that the service fee would simply be to utilize the charger, which he says is not uncommon amongst other communities offering a similar amenity.