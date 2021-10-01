(Sidney) -- Street signage on a key road for school days in Sidney could receive an update.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Sidney City Council heard from Sidney Elementary School Principal Shannon Wehling on concerns she had about residents parking on the south side of Fletcher Street. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News Fletcher Street is a crucial road for the loading and unloading of elementary school students to and from the buses.
"It runs east to west, and it's just north of the Elementary School, now that is where they load and unload students off the buses at the beginning of the day and the end of the day," Johnson said. "They've had some concerns about residents parking on that south side, and when residents park on that south side, the buses aren't able to get in and out very easily, (and) it causes a safety concern and visibility concern for the buses."
Johnson says Wehling approaching the council with her concerns for her student's safety was enough to begin the process of adding "no parking" signage to Fletcher Street.
Those first steps include approving a resolution setting the time and place for a public hearing on the matter. Johnson says this is the statutory process for changing a city ordinance.
"It's one of the more significant actions that a city council can take, is changing the ordinance, so that requires public comment," Johnson said. "We afford the public an opportunity to voice their opinion about ordinance changes, and we want to make sure that we're following the statutory process of changing the ordinance, and that being said, it does take a few meetings to get done, but we are looking to do it as fast as we can."
While the process will take some time, Johnson says he still wants to advise residents to avoid parking on the south side of Fletcher Street if possible.
"While it may be legal now, it will not be legal, and it should be avoided at all costs, if possible," Johnson said. "We want to make sure that it's easy and safe for the bus drivers to safely drop kids off at school or pick them up, and we want to make sure our kids are safe going from school to the bus, or from the bus to the school. So, if people living on the street could avoid parking on that side of the street, it would not only be appreciated by the city, but also the school."
The public hearing for "no parking" signage on Fletcher Street will be held on October 11th, during the council's next regular meeting.