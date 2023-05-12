(Sidney) -- A public hearing on establishing a joint city administrator and clerk position is set in Sidney.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Sidney City Council approved a resolution to incorporate the city administrator position into the city functions and set a public hearing for its May 22 meeting at 6 p.m. on an ordinance amending the city code to create a joint city clerk-administrator position. The action comes after discussions earlier this year after the council had asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting city administrator due to tensions with the city clerk's office. Councilman Justin Shirley says establishing the city administrator position could help alleviate that tension.
"It would be beneficial to incorporate with the city clerk position for continuity, because leadership roles within the city can change, and there's been some ongoing tension between the clerk's office and mayor," said Shirley. "I feel like this would be a move that would hopefully alleviate some of that."
Per city code, the council can appoint someone to the position. However, since 2016, those duties have fallen to the mayor, with no individual serving in the role. Councilman Don Benedict emphasized the position would also allow continuity in the supervisor for city employees.
"This has been discussed before -- we're all elected officials and you never know who you could have and it could be different," said Benedict. "So, I think it just makes sense in terms of the continuity, to just kind of go in that direction."
Brown adds that City Clerk Elease Cowles has stated previously she would be willing to serve in the joint role as she already handles some of the duties on a day-to-day basis.
Additionally, the council ultimately moved off on a related agenda item to discuss a mitigation plan to resolve ongoing issues between the mayor and city staff. Brown says he has asked for a list of mediators from City Attorney Bri Sorensen who could assist in the situation.
"It's a list of mediators for to set up an appointment with and (Sorensen) has provided with me that list," said Brown. "I'm currently reviewing that list and will get back to the council at the next available time."
Brown adds that the council will be updated on the process and notified when a mediator has been selected, which gave Shirley confidence that they could move on from the agenda item. In other business, the council approved a street closure on August 5 for Sidney Rodeo Days, approved the appointment of Dustin Sheldon as Fire Chief and the hiring of two seasonal employees, and approved a resolution of intent to Participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.