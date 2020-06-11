(Sidney) – Birds of a feather may flock together in Sidney—thanks to action taken by city officials.
Earlier this week, the Sidney City Council approved an ordinance setting regulations allowing chickens to be raised in the community. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the new ordinance is a response to public demand for chickens.
“We have been allowing chickens in town, up to this point, on a case-by-case basis,” said Johnson. “What we had enforced was a process where you would apply to the city, and we would grant a variance on a case-by-case basis. What we did was come up with a procedure, and a list of rules so that people could streamline the process.”
Under the new ordinance, residents wishing to raise chickens would first have to apply for a license from the city. Johnson says other regulations are also in place.
“We have a minimum size of a chicken coup,” he said. “We have the number. So, we have a limit of eight right now. We prescribed some details as far as how you should treat some of the manure, things like that. But, we really streamlined the process, and actually put in a whole new process as far as chickens.”
The new ordinance is effective upon publication.