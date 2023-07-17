(Sidney) -- Despite pushback from Mayor Ken Brown, the Sidney City Council plans to comply with a public information request regarding his city emails.
During its regular meeting last week, the city council, by a 4-0 vote, authorized the city clerk to comply with a public records request from Don Benedict on email correspondence involving Brown and also for City Attorney Bri Sorensen to seek guidance from the Iowa Board of Ethics on a potential conflict of interest in former City Attorney Clint Fichter representing Brown personally. The council also instructed Sorensen to meet with City Clerk Elease Cowles on the possible man-hours to comply with an "official information request" from Brown asking for information dating back to 2018. Before the discussion, Brown objected to the agenda items, saying he believed the retaliation was unwarranted.
"I have tried to get information from the clerks to complete an investigation and I am shocked at the reaction by city staff and the city attorney and the staff have illegally seized by records," said Brown. "The city staff has refused to give me information when requested and now the city council is trying to use legal authority to help Don Benedict even though it is obvious he has a conflict."
Benedict has also consistently stated he does not have a conflict of interest with two of his family members working for the city. The email correspondence revolves around an email sent to Riley Christie. After a question arose about how Christie came into possession of the email a city employee had sent to her supervisors, Sorensen says Benedict filed the formal public information complaint wishing to obtain email archives from all city officials regarding communication with Christie.
"The archives have logs that show who emails are sent to and from," said Sorensen. "After looking at those email logs, there were certain email interactions that were provided to Mr. Benedict as an answer to the public information request. He then made a subsequent request for the specific emails that were shared that caused him to question. Those specific email interactions are the emails of the mayor."
However, Sorensen feels she has received little to no cooperation from Brown over the past six months, including the public information request for his city emails, which he has cited as an "illegal seizure." However, Sorensen says that the argument is not based on the requirements laid out in the city's policies.
"The city email policy is pretty clear that all city employees, and elected officials are considered employees of the city, are subject to monitoring," said Sorensen. "The city clerk is in possession of these city archive emails and as such, it is her obligation as the custodian of public records to comply with public information requests."
She added that Brown has also claimed that he, as mayor, is exempt from the public records request. However, Sorensen says that is incorrect based on her research and conversations with the Iowa Public Information Board.
Meanwhile, Brown has also argued that the emails are part of an ongoing investigation and thus are exempt. However, city officials expressed that they were unaware of any details regarding Brown's investigation, and he would not disclose them. While it doesn't need to be publicly announced, Sorensen says the city council and herself should at least be aware of it and understand why it's occurring.
"Each of you as elected officials have an obligation to comply with state code and to do what's best for the city and you should be working together," she said. "If there's concern about what's being done in regards to city business, you should all be involved in that and have an awareness of what the concern is. More particularly, my opinion should at least be sought regarding what that investigation entails."
Based on her communications in the matter, Sorensen feels there is an effort to "trap" the city somehow. Regarding the former city attorney's conflict of interest, Sorensen says it is a violation of the legal profession's ethical rules to represent a client contrary to the interests of a former client without informed consent or waiver of that conflict, which she says has not been done. Councilman Justin Shirley says that between attorney fees and the burden that retrieving information from back in 2018 would put on city staff, city funds are being wasted in areas that are not beneficial to its residents and taxpayers.