(Sidney) -- Sidney officials hope to hear a plan later this month addressing how and when the city's street can be swept.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Sidney City Council unanimously approved a motion instructing the city's street workers to formulate a plan on how they could be able to sweep and spray the city's streets quarterly. Councilman Justin Shirley brought the discussion before the council, saying the lack of adequate sweeping has gone on for too long. Shirley says the city needs to formulate a plan using either their city employees or hiring out to tend to the roads.
"Our street sweeper we used to have we sold and we've got this attachment here but I think at this point, we need something bigger than that, but it's a mess and needs addressed," said Shirley. "Especially after a lot of people have had their roofs replace earlier this spring from the storm in April. I walk around town and run a lot and I see nails everywhere and it's a hazard to people driving."
Shirley says the plan would also include tending to the grass and weeds growing into the street and hopes they could implement the strategies starting next spring. However, Sidney resident Drew LeMaster feels the equipment the city already has simply isn't being used--including the sweeper attachment, which he notes worked fine not too long ago.
"When it was bought, we had it set up a few times to replace the brushes on it and the outside brush," said LeMaster. "I can tell you down my street there's a pile of rock that hasn't been touched all year. So, the work is not getting done."
LeMaster also commented on why a plan hadn't already been formulated. Additionally, resident Dick McClure says part of that plan should be ensuring a city employee can spray weeds and grass in the street.
"If you don't have any city employees that are licensed to do that, then it better be done that they get licensed to do it," said McClure. "That would start solving the problem right off the bat, but September is a little late to start--it needs to be started in the spring."
The council hopes to have a plan back from its city workers by its next meeting later this month. Additionally, council members tabled action on property owners' grass clippings in the city roadways. While there is an ordinance on the books that the city could enforce with citations for residents, Shirley feels they should "clean up their own house" first.
"The part we need to do is get the streets swept and get the weeds killed that are in the streets before we start writing tickets to other people," he said. "If we can take care of that part first, and once we get our house cleaned up, then we can start enforcing our ordinance against other people."
However, Shirley says some of the responsibility falls on property owners since grass clippings or tree branches can wind up in the storm sewers, leading to even more extensive damage and repairs.
In other business, the council...
--Held public hearings and approved the sales of 106 Main Street, 201 Webster Street, and 306 Filmore Street to Hess Properties, LLC for $1,550, $1,125, and $3,550, respectively.
--Set a public hearing to amend the code of ordinances to create a dual city clerk/administrator position following a closed session by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Don Benedict abstained.
--Discussed the adjustment of the lien on the property at 204 Fletcher Street.
--Approved placing an ad for additional seasonal labor work.