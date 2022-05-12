(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are looking to provide additional signage at the local cemetery.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council discussed their options along with Cemetery Board members on signage at the Sidney Cemetery. Sandra Bengtson is a member of the city's cemetery board. Bengtson says the board hopes to provide an easier way for visitors to navigate the cemetery.
"When you're trying to find a burial, you can look it up online and it will indicate maybe the section," said Bengtson. "But people come to town and they have no idea where that is when we get here. There are nine sections of the cemetery, I would assume though that section five is big enough going across the whole back end that we may want two signs there."
Bengtson says that outside of section five, one sign per section should be suitable--good for a request of 10 signs.
Bengtson says the board has found two options, working with Signs and Shines out of Shenandoah, that they would like the first of which is a hanging sign similar to those in the Mount Olive Cemetery. The double-sided signs are only $20, but she says there is a slight catch with the poles.
"The person that makes poles for the Mount Olive Cemetery has moved down to Branson, Missouri," said Bengtson. "So far I've got a contractor to get the poles and paint them with a powder coat, but I haven't got any amount yet on that."
The second option included a slightly larger one-sided sign, costing between $80 and $90, that could be attached to the side of a pole. Bengtson says the total cost would be roughly $200 each.
However, Mayor Ken Brown says the second option would require two signs each to be attached on either side of the pole due to the sign being a "side-cap" and the backside being partially blocked by the pole. Councilwoman Anne Travis says she would prefer an option that provided two sides.
"Because in the old section, which direction are you going to have the signs facing--the west, the north, or the south," said Travis. "Because if they're going in the old section those roads aren't straight as some cemeteries because we're into the circle."
The board took no formal action on the topic, and Bengtson says she will look into the possibility and potential costs of a "top-bracket" or "side bracket" for the larger signs.