(KMAland) -- Multiple KMAland communities have received a planning grant intended to encourage neighborhood beautification and improvements.
The cities of Sidney, Creston, and Corning have each been awarded $25,000 grants under the Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Community Development Block Grant Program through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Erin Hudson is the Community Development Director with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, which is administering the grants for all three communities. Hudson tells KMA News the planning grant is utilized to hire a firm to help identify projects that could or should be done to improve a certain area of the community and a subsequent action plan. She adds those wide variety of projects would then be submitted to compete for an additional $1.75 million in future grant funding.
"They could be to prevent or eliminate slum and blight, single family housing rehab or facades on commercial buildings," she said. "It could be parks or different open spaces -- parks, sidewalks, or trails -- street repair or street landscaping. It's things like that that they could apply for based upon the plans that they write."
Potential projects fundable under the grant would need to comply with the national objectives of HUD to benefit low and moderate-income persons and to prevent or eliminate slum and blight. Additionally, Hudson says SWIPCO also assisted the city of Sidney apply for the planning grant.
"We discussed the potential for housing rehab, a basketball or pickleball court, sidewalk development, and things like that," said Hudson. "Outside of SWIPCO's region is Creston and Corning, so we didn't help them apply for the grant -- we were just hired to administer those two grants."
Hudson adds an action plan and analysis goes a long way in showing grant providers that communities are being proactive about how they would utilize the funds. She says the future grant funds also help bolster the various beautification efforts, housing, or recreational amenities in the community.
"Creating better facades in a commercial area would eliminate some slum and blight and rehabbing a house is always better for a housing development or raising property values," Hudson emphasized. "Developing trails in the areas always helps out the community as a whole with recreational purposes."
SWIPCO routinely provides grant writing and administration services to its member communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties.