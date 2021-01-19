(Sidney) -- Despite inclement weather, construction of a key portion of the Sidney School District's expansion and remodeling projects is still on track.
Ground was broken last month on the Sidney Junior-Senior High School's Career Technical Education addition--just one project covered under a $10 million bond issue approved by voters in November, 2019. Construction of the facility actually began in October. Except for Friday's winter storm, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News relatively good weather helped expedite the project's construction.
"Obviously, the snow and things like that have slowed things down," said Hood, "but they're out there working every day--other than like the blizzard day, and that kind of stuff. Like I said, we're very hopeful they can continue to keep moving forward with it. But, overall, we're very pleased with where we are now, versus where we started."
Hood says the Sidney School Board approved some changes to the projects at its meeting Monday evening. Included in the changes were some alterations.
"They approved a restroom in our special ed room--a remodel at the junior-senior high," he said. "We added a meeting room at the junior-senior high. We have some floor projects at the elementary that we approved. We approved making our Cowboy Cafe at the elementary back into a full size gym, moving forward."
Along with the alternate work, the board also approved a list of deductions.
"They would be things like a different type of roofing," said Hood. "Metal roofing, for example, was a deduct. We chose a different company that what was originally bid as far as the product--so that was the deduct. We put some drywall up in a couple places, instead of a metal backing, so it looked nicer as a finish. We're going to seal some pores, that kind of thing."
Though the changes are expected to affect the projects' total cost, exact figures were not available.
In other business, the board renewed the district's Families First Coronavirus Response Act policy through March. Also approved were the hiring of Trisha Glockel as district business manager, Sara Madison as special education instructor, and Crystal Ham as elementary paraprofessional, as well as the resignations of Janet Lemrick as elementary building secretary, and Carrie Hardy as elementary paraprofessional.