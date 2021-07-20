(Sidney) -- The Sidney School Board in a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, approved a handful of change orders and deductions for construction projects.
Tim Hood, Sidney superintendent, in an interview with KMA News, says the projects were added on top of the renovations already underway in the school district. One of the orders the board approved included adding furring to the some of the walls in the elementary building including room 109 and the music room.
"It was a $6,500 change order to put the steel studs all the way up to the ceiling on the exterior wall and to just make it a cleaner look, so the board went ahead and approved that last night," Hood said.
With the current renovations going on in the school district, Hood says one of the orders is to improve old doorways that are no longer being used.
"We have some old doorways and things like that, that won't be used anymore since we're moving the music room and kindergarten rooms down by the Cowboy Café," Hood said. "They want us to put lentils in there, I don't have the exact number yet, but the board went ahead and approved it so we wouldn't delay anything with that moving forward, but I'm hoping to have that number next month."
The third order to add steel for separable partitions, Hood says, is a $10,650 order to reinforce the partition between the stage and new music room to prevent any bowing that could occur.
Hood also provided an update on larger construction projects going on in the school district. One hitch currently slightly delaying progress is the discovery of asbestos.
"We found some asbestos tile in our elementary that was suppose to be asbestos free, so that slowed us down a bit," Hood said. "So that has been removed in the two rooms that are going to be the new office area, so we're back on track with that."
While Hood still believes they'll be able to start school in the buildings on time, the new carpeting needed for the two rooms with asbestos tiles likely won't be in for the start of the school year. At the high school, suspicions were confirmed as Hood says the new gym floor won't be ready for the school year.
"The gym floor won't be down by the time school starts because of the moisture issues in it," Hood said. "They have to reach a certain threshold of non-moisture so it doesn't cause an issue with the flooring when they put it down."
Hood said while the project schedules are tight, he is confident the majority of the projects will be ready for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.