(Sidney) -- A fan-favorite is returning to the hardwood.
‘Donkey basketball,’ a fundraiser event that has been wildly popular in the past, will be making its way back to the forefront of the Sidney community, thanks to the Sidney FFA chapter.
Donkey basketball entails exactly what one would imagine: people riding donkeys to play hoops.
The first event received rave reviews from the community, and after three years away, Sidney FFA President Fallon Sheldon knew she had to give the people what they wanted.
“Donkey basketball first happened around five years ago and the community loved it,” Sheldon said. “They thought it was so fun, so entertaining. Then COVID happened so we had to stop doing it for a few years. I had a few community members reach out to me and ask ‘hey, would you guys bring this back to us?’ We’re always looking for something to involve the community and give them some entertainment, especially during these slower months, so we thought this would be the perfect time to bring it back.”
There will be four teams participating in this year’s donkey basketball. One will consist of Sidney students and staff, plus three teams sponsored by local businesses Manildra, LPS Seed and Underground Barbell.
The money raised goes directly to Sidney FFA in funding the group’s endeavors, according to Sidney FFA member Maddie Hensley.
“We’re raising money so we can go on educational trips and further our education,” Hensley said. “We’re also just giving back to the community because they support us in so many ways.”
The impact that FFA has on young people’s lives is undeniable, Sheldon says.
“FFA is probably my favorite part of school,” Sheldon said. “It’s just allowed me to reach out and network with people in the agricultural world, especially because that’s something I wanna do after high school. It prepares me for the world I wanna go into after high school.”
Sidney FFA’s Donkey Basketball will take place Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 P.M. inside the Sidney Elementary Gymnasium. Advance tickets are $7 and tickets at the door are $10.
Click below to hear the full interview with Sheldon and Hensley from the KMA Morning Show.