(Sidney) -- Sidney's Fire Department is taking steps to increase its services to the community.
During a recent Sidney City Council meeting, fire officials announced that some of its members would seek licenses to operate a drone. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the drone is a new tool in the department's firefighting and emergency arsenal.
"What this will allow is a greater capacity for, you know, either search and rescue or fire management--things like that," said Johnson.
Johnson says the drone would also benefit other area departments through mutual aid.
"I know a lot of these departments have events where they are responding with other departments, too," he said. "So, we look forward to having an increased capacity, an increased technological tool, and to make sure that our fire department is well equipped going into scenarios to safety and efficiently management the wide variety of situations that come up."
While the department has a drone, Johnson says it cannot use it until firefighters gain certification.
"They haven't been able to use one yet," said Johnson, "but they will be able to use it when they the licenses here soon. So, we're excited at the city level to make sure they're well equipped."
Johnson made his comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.