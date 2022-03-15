(Sidney) -- As contractors place finishing touches on the Sidney School District's long-running construction project, completed portions are getting rave reviews.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney School Board approved alternates to remaining construction items, including applying insulation on round exhaust ducts in the elementary building's attic at a cost of $17,000, plus time and material to insulate existing holes at the elementary facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says construction workers are trying to wrap up final "punch list" items before open house dates are set.
"We're trying to get the flooring stuff finished up over spring break--which is over Easter break, a Friday, Monday, Tuesday," said Hood. "So, we're working on that right now. Then, hopefully, if that can get done over spring break, we'll try to have something open house-wise sometime after that."
Meanwhile, Hood says the junior-senior high school's new gymatorium addition received positive feedback following the first-ever performances in the facility earlier this month: the district's annual variety show, "Celebrations" March 3rd and 4th, and the high school musical "Footloose" March 10th and 11th.
"They love the seating, they love the acoustics of the facility, the stage area," he said. "(We've had) really, really positive comments. Multiple people come up and say, 'wow, this is really cool. This is better than what we thought it was going to be.' Then, we had our musical this last week, and again, heard lots of good, positive comments from people."
Sidney voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the gymatorium, CTE addition and elementary building renovations in late 2019. Board members Monday set the bidletting for the final piece of the bond issue projects--renovation of the district's football stadium and track.
"The basic part of that will be the eight-lane straightaway," said Hood, "the six-lane track, irrigation to the football field, then new bleachers, then renovation either of the construction stand or restrooms, or building a new concession stand/restroom facility. So, that's the basic bid."
Alternates include renovating the stadium's parking lot, a new practice field, relocating the little league field and a new grass surface for the high school baseball field. Hood says the district is exploring options before setting a timeline for the stadium work.
In other business Monday, the board...
---approved the resignation of Kent Larsen as business instructor, head boys basketball coach, head junior high volleyball coach, head junior high softball coach and assistant high school volleyball coach.
---approved the resignation of Dyan Larsen as junior-senior high math instructor and Business Professionals of America sponsor.
---approved the resignation of Peyton Sickler as cheerleading coach for junior high, junior varsity and varsity football and wrestling.
---approved the district's calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
---approved the 2002 teacher retention payout with ESSER and state funding, as directed by Governor Kim Reynolds.
---approved using ESSER and state funding for recruiting and retention of staff members.
You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: