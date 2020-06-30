(Sidney-Hamburg) -- Hamburg's high school students will attend classes in Sidney for another two years.
Meeting in special session Monday night, the Sidney and Hamburg School Boards approved a two-year extension of a tuition agreement between the two districts, with the possibility of discussing whole grade sharing in the near future. Both districts have operated under the original agreement which was set to expire today (Tuesday). Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News certain contingencies were worked out between the districts.
"They (Hamburg) are going to continue to provide transportation," said Hood, "not only for tuition-in kids and open enrolled kids in 9-through-12. And, we worked out the intricacies of the financing part of it, like the TLC money is supposed to follow this kids. So, that will follow the student next year, and the year after as well."
In addition, Hood hopes further discussion takes place on other topics.
"We would also like to talk about, down the road, having our curricula getting aligned--especially for the high school, with kids that are coming up," he said. "We also talked about the junior high sports. At present time--and I don't want to put words in their mount--their numbers are good, and they would like to continue that. Obviously, if we're going to talk about whole grade sharing down the road, that will be something we will definitely be talking about."
Hamburg's 9th through 12th graders have been attending Sidney High School for the past four school years following the closing of Nishnabotna High School in Farragut back in 2016. Hamburg's applications for reviving high school classes under a career academy format were rejected three times by the State Education Board. Following the joint meeting with Hamburg, the Sidney School Board approved the plans, specifications, form of contract and total cost for construction of a pre-engineered metal building addition to Sidney High School. The project is part of the $10 million bond issue approved by voters last November for a long list of renovations and improvements to the district's facilities.