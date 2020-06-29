(Sidney) -- Officials with two KMAland school districts are hoping to hammer out a tuition agreement in a special meeting late this afternoon.
Members of the Hamburg and Sidney School Boards hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. at the Sidney Junior-Senior High School commons. The meeting's purpose concerns possible renewal of an agreement allowing Hamburg's high school students to continue attending classes in Sidney. In effect for the past four school years, the agreement is set to expire Tuesday, unless both districts reach consensus on extending it. In a recent interview with KMA News, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says renewal hinges on two sticking points.
"Obviously, transportation is one thing that Hamburg has said is a big sticking point on their end," said Hood. "One of the things that's a sticking point on our end is technology. We think it's fair that they pay for the technology device that their student uses. They feel that we should help pay for getting their kids transported to and from Hamburg. So, those are probably two of the main things right now. There are some other things that we're going to talk about, as well."
Following the joint meeting with Hamburg, Sidney's School Board holds a special meeting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include a public hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated total cost for the junior-senior high school's pre-engineered metal building addition. The projects is just one covered under a $10 million bond issue approved by voters in November.