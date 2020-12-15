(Sidney) -- Amid cold temperatures and COVID-19 safety measures, Sidney school officials marked the beginning of its massive construction efforts late Monday afternoon.
Groundbreaking ceremonies took place for the Career Technical Education addition at Sidney Junior-Senior High School--just one project covered under a $10 million bond issue approved by voters in November, 2019. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News chilly weather conditions made for a sparse crowd at the ceremonies.
"Probably should have had it last week--it was 60 degrees instead of 16," said Hood. "So, obviously, we didn't have a really good turnout. But, we'll have an additional one when we break ground on the additions at the elementary (addition and renovations), and on the stadium renovations, as well."
Hood says participants wore masks and adhered to Centers For Disease Control guidelines for large groups during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Construction of the CTE addition actually began earlier this fall. Except for a few glitches, Hood says the project is going smoothly.
"The foundations and footings are pretty close to being done," he said. "Hopefully, that will be done before Christmas, if everything works out--especially with the weather. We ran into a little bit of a problem with the steel building. They had a ransomware issue, so that was pushed back a few weeks. Other than that, we're very pleased with where we're at right now."
Meanwhile, action on bidlettings for two additional construction contracts took place at the regular Sidney School Board meeting following the ceremonies. Board members approved Anderson Construction of Council Bluff's bid of $1,875,000 for the general trades contract, and Big Red Fire Protection of Omaha for $77,000 for the elementary building's fire suppression system. Bidletting is expected to take place in January on the proposed stadium improvements included in the bond issue.