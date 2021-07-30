(Sidney) -- For the 98th year in a row, cowboys and cowgirls from all around the country are set to invade Sidney for one of the region's premier rodeos.
The Sidney, Iowa Championship Rodeo takes place August 3rd-7th at the rodeo grounds on the west side of Sidney. The PRCA and WPRA sanctioned event attracts the best of the best from the sport of rodeo each and every year. Lyle Tackett is one of the rodeo's organizers. He says this year's event will feature over 400 competitors.
"I think there's 57 of them that have been to the National Finals," said Tackett. "I'm not sure how many of those are world champions, but there's some of those in there. Contestant-wise, I think we're going to be fine."
In addition to top-notch competitors, several familiar faces will be back in the arena to entertain the crowd.
"We pride ourselves on putting on the best contract people," said Tackett. "Our clowns have all worked the National Finals. In fact, Cody Webster last year was voted PRCA Clown of the Year. Of course, we have Roger Mooney, who is one of the best announcers. We just try to keep the best people there. As long as you do that, you're going to have a good rodeo."
The festvities kickoff Tuesday night with the Miss Sidney Rodeo Queen coronation at 7:30 in the arena, followed by the first rodeo performance at 8 p.m. Shows take place each night at 8 with different themes each night. Friday and Saturday's performances will also feature Ultimate Bullfighters freestyle bullfighting. Jann Tackett says rodeo organizers are working towards the 100th edition of the rodeo in a couple of years.
"This is our 98th rodeo this year," said Tackett. "We're working for the 100th, of course, and coming up with new ideas and other things that will be fun and exciting for everyone."
Aside from the rodeo, there will be food and other vendors outside of the arena each night, nightly mutton bustin' for kids and Rodeo Days Saturday in Sidney -- including the annual rodeo parade at 4 p.m. Jann Tackett says another favorite performance group will be in the arena each night.
"The Two-County Dusters have been with us since 1997," said Tackett. "They are made up of fourth graders through seniors in Fremont and Page County. They work really hard all year to practice and do their equestrian drill at every performance of the rodeo."
Tickets are on sale now or can be purchased at the box office for general admission or reserved seating. For more information, call (712) 374-2695 or visit the rodeo's website.