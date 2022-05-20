(Red Oak) -- A Sidney man faces numerous charges following a Montgomery County pursuit.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Brandon Logan of Sidney was arrested around 8:45 p.m. Thursday following a short pursuit, which authorities say the pursuit started when a deputy noticed a motorcycle traveling west on 200th Street near Evergreen Avenue at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff's Office says the chase went through Emerson, back onto U.S. Highway 34, before ending in the 59,000 block of Highway 59.
Logan was taken into custody and charged with eluding including speed 25 miles per hour over the limit and driving with a suspended, denied, or revoked license. Logan was also cited for speeding at 108 mph in a 55 mph zone, failure to carry financial liability, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Logan was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond, and the Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mills County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Communications.