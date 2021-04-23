(Tabor) -- A Sidney man faces numerous charges after a hit-and-run in Tabor.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Linden Court in Tabor around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness told authorities that a vehicle struck a parked car and fled the scene. A caller to 911 followed the vehicle from the scene and deputies were able to catch up to the suspect on Main Street in Randolph.
The driver -- 26-year-old Christopher Miller -- was arrested for OWI -- second offense -- no valid driver's license, no insurance and striking an unattended vehicle.
He was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bond. The Fremont County K9 Unit assisted with the call.