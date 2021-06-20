(Red Oak) — A Sidney man is in custody on multiple warrants following a traffic stop in Red Oak Saturday.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a stop near the intersection of Highways 48 and 34 around 10:45 p.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver — 33-year-old James Thomas Hume. Hume was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for probation violation on an original charge of domestic assault and a Mills County warrant for probation violation on an original charge of OWI — first offense.
Hume was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $6,000 total bond awaiting extradition to both Fremont and Mills counties.