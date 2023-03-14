(Sidney) – A Sidney man is in custody on sodomy and child molestation charges out of Missouri.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 44-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau Tuesday at a Sidney residence on a warrant out of Newton County, Missouri. In February, the Fremont County County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred in Missouri in December and forwarded the information to the Neosho, Missouri Police Department.
Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Binau, charging him with two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12 years of age and one count of 2nd degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.
Binau was taken to the Fremont County Jail pending extradition to Missouri.