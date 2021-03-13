(Sidney) -- A Sidney man faces charges after a large methamphetamine bust on Friday.
At approximately 5 in the afternoon, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s office stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram in the area of Knox Road and Bluff Road near Sidney, Iowa for a traffic violation. Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed during the stop and a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered over 11 lbs of methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle.
The driver, Humberto Mancinas, age 21 of Sidney, Iowa was placed under arrest. A search was then conducted at Mancinas’ residence in Sidney and K9 Roby located over 20 lbs of methamphetamine concealed at the residence.
Mancinas was placed under arrest for two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, over 5 Kilograms, a Class B Felony. He is being held at the Fremont County Jail pending an initial appearance with a Magistrate.
The methamphetamine recovered consisted of over approximately 153,200 doses with a street value of approximately $350,000.
The Fremont County K9 Unit and Mills County K9 Unit assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the call.