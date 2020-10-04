(Sidney) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend assault in Sidney.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old David Allen Keeton of Sidney was arrested early Saturday evening for attempted murder and willful injury with a weapon. The arrest stems from a call regarding a woman allegedly being assaulted with a hammer in the 100 block of Main Street in Sidney. Deputies arriving at the scene found the victim bleeding from the head. The woman reportedly told authorities she had been strangled and hit with the hammer. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Keeton was arrested without incident, and taken to the Fremont County Jail, where he's being held on $25,000 bond.