(Sidney) -- A Sidney man was arrested after an ongoing criminal investigation.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 32-year-old Kenneth Howard Crum Jr. of Sidney was arrested on Friday in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation into the possession and distribution of pornographic material depicting minors engaged in sexual acts.
Fremont County Deputies received a tip concerning online posts, made by Crum. The deputies then executed a search warrant at his residence in Sidney and after further investigation, lead to the discovery of multiple images and videos containing children engaged in sexual acts. Deputies also discovered obscene materials of adults, shared online without their consent, as well as images of both local adults and children that were taken from social media posts and shared to pornographic websites.
Crum is charged with 11 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor, a Class D Felony. He also is charged with one count of Harassment, first degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Crum is currently being held at the Fremont County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond. More charges are expected to come and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone has any information on Crum to please call the office at 712-374-2424.