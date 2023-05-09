(Sidney) – A Sidney man has been charged with 1st degree murder and numerous other felonies in a stabbing incident from last month.
On Tuesday, law enforcement officials announced that 26-year-old Mark Dupre has been charged with 1st degree murder for the April 17th stabbing death of 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney. Additionally, Dupre has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent – all felonies.
The charges stem from an incident on April 17th when the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was called to 508 Main Street in Sidney for a stabbing. Authorities found two male subjects outside the residence who had been stabbed. One man died and another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Dupre is currently in custody at the Fremont County Jail on an unrelated drug charge. The case is a joint investigation between the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.