(Council Bluffs) -- A Sidney man has been sentenced on child pornographic offenses.
33-year-old Kenneth Howard Crum, Jr of Sidney was found guilty in federal court of charges for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography. Crum was sentenced to 210 months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release for charges he pled guilty to in June. In November 2020, Crum was investigated for harassing his ex-wife online, and law enforcement discovered Crum had taken pictures of children and posted them to various websites. A search warrant and forensic examination of Crum's cellular phone revealed images and videos of child pornography, with the majority involving children under the age of 12.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation - Iowa Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, investigated the case.