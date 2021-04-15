(Sidney) -- Another KMAland community will have a vacant mayor's post to fill in this fall's citywide elections.
Peter Johnson tells KMA News he will not run for a second term as Sidney's mayor. Johnson says he's stepping down at the end of the year to concentrate on his future work as an attorney in the community.
"I will be moving back to Sidney to practice law with my dad on the square," said Johnson. "So, personally and professionally, I want to be able to focus 100% on my clients as an attorney, after I take the bar in July, and working at the law office here in Sidney, and serving the town as a private citizen, someone who will remain active in the community for years to come--just in a different way."
Johnson is expected to receive his law degree and master's in government organization and leadership from Creighton University next month. A Sidney High School and University of Iowa graduate, Johnson was elected mayor in November 2019 from among three write-in candidates. He recalls throwing his hat into the ring after no registered candidates stepped forward, and after incumbent Paul Hutt declined a reelection bid.
"We had people running for office," he said, "and the person who would eventually run for mayor would have to get a plurality of votes, a significant amount of votes as mayor. The city would have some certainty as to who was running, and there would be some kind of campaign where people are bringing ideas, and the people of Sidney could have their voices heard, and their ideas brought forth."
Johnson says he's proud of what he accomplished during an eventful tenure as mayor.
"This has been a really eventual two years for the city of Sidney," said Johnson, "with COVID-19, with our water project, and kind of a variety of other things that have come up. I'm excited to button up this water project, make sure we have clean, safe drinking water for years to come. I was excited about different, even little things, like the drone that our fire department has to help firefighters, and the headway we've been able to make on nuisance abatement, and acquiring properties."
He adds he'll miss talking to citizens about issues affecting their daily lives, and seeking solution to issues through government, or solutions of other means.