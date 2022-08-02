(Sidney) -- Known for his work around the country, Sidney native Josh Hilton is set to return home once again as the music director for the 99th annual Sidney Rodeo.
Hilton grew up in Sidney and was involved with rodeo his whole life. He says Sidney continues to hold a special place in his heart each year.
"It's just been a family legacy," said Hilton. "Growing up, this rodeo was everything. You'd look forward to it all year, but especially in the summer. It was so depressing when it got over because school was about to start. This has been a big part of our lives for a long time."
Hilton travels around the country, providing the sights and sounds for a number of rodeos. He also serves as Rodeo Director for the San Angelo, Texas Stock Show and Rodeo, where he currently lives. After attending Iowa Western Community College to study broadcasting, Hilton says he started small and worked his way up in the rodeo world.
"Cervi Rodeo Company -- who are the stock contractors that have been here since 1963 with Mike Cervi and now his boys have been running the company for a long time -- 15 years ago they had me do some music at some of their smaller rodeos," said Hilton. "That kind of broke me in. After a couple years of that, I got to Denver and the National Western. That really set me on a heck of a ride."
Hilton has been named PRCA Music Director of the Year multiple times, including the inaugural award in 2017. He says he hopes the people of the area continue to support Sidney's Rodeo to keep the tradition going.
"I really hope the people of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri really come to support this," said Hilton. "It's hard to compete with a lot of these big rodeos. Growing up, there wasn't as many rodeos as there are now. It's hard to compete. If we just keep everybody coming and supporting this great local event, that's what I truly pray for is that everybody continues to keep the magic in Sidney, Iowa for another 100 years."
In addition to his work at rodeos around the country, Hilton co-hosts the "Rumpchat Podcast" with 10-time PRCA Rodeo Clown of the Year Justin Rumford, who will also be back in Sidney this week. The 99th Sidney Rodeo runs Tuesday-Saturday with 8 p.m. performances each night. For more information, visit sidneyiowarodeo.com. You can hear the full interview with Hilton below.