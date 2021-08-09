(Sidney) -- One of Sidney's biggest projects in recent history has entered the final stages before the full operation of an improved water system.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney council approved a number of change orders and pay requests for the final stages of the water system improvements project. Mayor Peter Johnson, in an interview with KMA News following the meeting, said several sections of the project are near completion.
"We've seen the completion, or substantial completion, or near completion of the water tower, the wells, and the water treatment center," Johnson said. "The only update's the transmission main, so we continue to flush those to make sure they meet our standards for water purity."
However, with such a large project, Johnson says tying up the loose ends is the priority right now. The council approved three change orders of contract time extension for separate contractors working on different aspects of the project.
"It's one of those projects where you have many different contractors working on the same thing that all connects to each other, so a delay somewhere, delays somebody else, and delays somebody else," Johnson said. "So while it's not a significant delay, it is a change order, so it is later than we would have liked, but our priority isn't necessarily time, our priority is the purity and the cleanliness of the water to make sure it's safe for the residents of Sidney."
Currently, the contract extension is through August 31st. While Johnson has faith in being able to complete the project in a timely manner, the date can be moved as needed.
"We have no doubt in our confidence, and our ability to deliver that clean water," Johnson said. "If necessary we'll extend it longer and that's the matter of the fact, because right now, our priority is the purity of the water and meeting the high standards that we have for the city of Sidney."
The contract extensions were with Building Crafts, Inc for the water treatment plant, Rieschick Drilling Company for the new wells and wellfield, and McCarthy Trenching LLC for the water transmission main.
Johnson says he and the council are very excited to be nearing the final stages of such a large project.
"You know we are excited to get it online, we are excited to deliver clean, pure drinking water to the community," Johnson said. "I've said from the beginning since I started running for mayor, that the health, wellness, and safety of the residents of Sidney is my top priority. And very high on that list is water purity."
In other business with the water system project, the council approved a change order of adding $4,000, and two pay requests for the City Hall ADA restroom improvements with Josh O'Neal Designs. The change order brings the total cost for the city hall project to $18,000.
The council also approved pay requests to Building Crafts, Inc for $94,981.91, to Gerard Tank and Steel, Inc for $57,819.38 for the new water tower, and Rieschick Drilling Company for $35,014.25.