(Sidney) -- Final preparations and clean-up continue for the 99th annual Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.
That's according to Sidney Mayor Ken Brown, who tells KMA News the city is making its final preparations for the annual tradition, which draws visitors from around the region. From the rodeo itself running from August 2-6 and Rodeo Days on Saturday, a busy and jampacked week is in store for the community. Brown says city crews have been making the final touches in cleaning up the city for visitors.
"We're cleaning the town up, we're making sure the square is nice and clean and the streets are clean for the visitors that are coming in to town," said Brown. "The rodeo does draw in quite a few visitors to the area, so it helps promote the area."
The rodeo features many events, including bareback bronc riding, bull riding, mutton busting, and steer wrestling, among others.
While no street closures are planned for the rodeo itself, Brown says the festivities over the weekend do require some closures.
"On Saturday, the square will be closed for rodeo days and it goes from 8:00 to 6:00 on Saturday," said Brown. "So, the square itself will be closed and people won't be able to get around the square for the most part."
Brown says the event draws in a significant economic boost for businesses in the community.
"There's between 20-30,000 people in that week that come to Sidney," said Brown. "We're a town of a little over 1,100 people and so it makes the town grow 30 times. So, it helps for that week in the sense of brining an economic boost to the area."
Brown adds that it was also a significant accomplishment to get the city transferred to the new water system before the event. The final parts of the substantial water infrastructure overhaul involve water meter replacements planned for mid-August.
Brown adds organizers are already orchestrating big plans for the 100th annual running of the event next year. Festivities kick off August 2 with the Miss Sidney Rodeo Coronation at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-30 and can be purchased by calling 712-374-2695. For more information on the rodeo, visit www.sidneyiowarodeo.com.