(Sidney) -- An ongoing drainage pipe issue under a sidewalk in Sidney has drawn frustration from at least one of the impacted residents.
During its regular workshop meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard from Melody Van Scyoc regarding concerns about a drainage pipe that runs under the sidewalk on her neighbor's property at 403 Webster Street and also impacts her property at 401 Webster. Van Scyoc says the current pipe construction has led to cracks developing on the sidewalk on both properties and claims existing remedies were not those initially proposed by city officials and have not alleviated the issue.
"The drain has not been redesigned to drain straight out and go south into the street as I was told by Mayor Ken Brown that it would be, rather a small extension was added to the current draining pipe," said Van Scyoc. "Dirt has already filled in the mouth of the pipe extension thereby preventing the drainage flow of water to saturate the ground and extend to my property, and again thereby creating the same damage to the concrete at 403 Webster and 401 Webster."
Van Scyoc says the previous neighbors had built the run-off pipe to prevent water from building up in their basement and steer clear of her house.
She says the current neighboring property owners recently had new concrete poured on their portion of the sidewalk and initially gave the contractor permission to re-lay her portion. However, due to the pipe not being altered from its original southwest direction towards her property, Van Scyoc says she attempted to call off the work but had little success communicating with the city employee overseeing it.
"After various attempts to contact someone in order to cancel having the portion of my sidewalk replaced, asking them the message be relayed to not replace my sidewalk, and after writing on my portion 'do not replace,' I then found that a portion was in fact replaced," said Van Scyoc. "I told the city street worker who was watching the work being done, Jason Rhea, that I had not wanted my section of the sidewalk replaced and had been told via text message 45 minutes earlier that he, Jason Rhea would be contacting me. However, he never contacted me and the work had already been done."
After eventually getting a phone call from Rhea, Van Scyoc adds he said she would not have to pay for the concrete work. Nonetheless, Van Scyoc says the drainage pipe would continue to cause the cracking issue and says a second adjustment made to the pipe would have only worsened the situation.
"There was also a mesh type of slot put over the end of it I assume to slow down the force of the water drain, that material has now been removed and I do not by who or when," said Van Scyoc. "However, the material would only have accomplished holding the water in place longer, causing it to soak into the ground, free the ground -- which would then contract, and continue to ruin the concrete."
While the pipe technically drains onto the city right-of-way, Van Scyoc says she is still responsible for the maintenance of the area.
"But I'm responsible for the concrete that will then again crack this is directly in front of my residence and I'm responsible for the undercutting of the ground in that area," said Van Scyoc. "As well as taking care of that for mowing, and it is not easy to mow it at the present time the way it's set up."
Van Scyoc says she would like to see the work done correctly, including extending the pipe further south to the street to prevent further sidewalk damage and her neighbors from paying twice for the same repairs due to the backed-up pipe.
After city officials were unsure of whether the pipe could drain directly into the street or potentially become a curb drain, the council ultimately chose to have City Engineer Steve Perry look into the situation. Van Scyoc says she would like an in-person meeting with Perry at the drainage issue's location. Ryan Sjulin, the owner of All-American Landscape, who has assisted the city with several landscaping projects, said he would also reach out to Van Scyoc regarding the issue.