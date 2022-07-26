(Sidney) -- One of the more storied traditions is set for next week in Rodeotown, USA.
The 99th installment of the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo takes place August 2-6. From mutton busting to meeting many of the star performers, the rodeo welcomes an array of family-friendly fun. On the KMA "Morning Show," Lyle Tackett invites everyone to come check out this energetic event.
"It starts with the queens," said Tackett. "They have Rodeo Days. They've got a freewill donation pancake feed, bounce houses for the kids, we'll have a little kid clown dress up contest, and they have a beer garden and music. It's just an all-day event. That day you can come in the morning and the museum will be open and come to the rodeo, which we hope everybody does."
In addition, the rodeo will feature a few new events including the Cowgirl Sweethearts trick and Roman riding and saddle bronc riding. Attendees will also get the chance to watch a number of noted riders and musical guests in action as the rodeo brings a stacked lineup over the five days.
The rodeo first started out in 1923 as a way for soldiers to reunite. Later, the American Legion started to house stock on the grounds and the rodeo started to grow from there. As it's morphed into a major attraction, Jann Tackett says they get a number of volunteers each year to pull the rodeo off.
"There'd be no way we could do this without all of our volunteers and the veterans that help," said Tackett. "These people come from the whole area, not just the Sidney area. It's just a group effort, and everybody has their own job that they do. They know what they have to do, and without them it just wouldn't be the production that it is."
Things get started on August 2 with the Miss Sidney Rodeo Coronation at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-30 and can be purchased by calling 712-374-2695. You can also find more information at www.sidneyiowarodeo.com. You can hear the full interview below.