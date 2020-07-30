Sidney Rodeo Royalty

(Sidney) -- The 97th Sidney Iowa Rodeo has officially begun. The rodeo going back to 1923 kicked off on Tuesday and will push forward into the weekend.
Members of the Rodeo Royalty stopped by the KMA studio to share how exciting the Rodeo in Sidney has been up to this point including this year's Sidney Rodeo Queen Teigan Parker.
“After Sidney I’ll head back to Oklahoma for college and we will have our college rodeos as usual. I’ll go to as many rodeos as I can and represent the Sidney Iowa Rodeo,” Parker said.
With many rodeos being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of the Queens haven’t been able to attend as many rodeos as per usual for a Rodeo Queen but this year's Iowa High School Rodeo Queen Paige Smith, from Sidney, is still excited.
“I’ve grown up in rodeo my entire life and my Dad actually has the bulls at Sidney. I ran for the Iowa High School Rodeo Queen this year and I got it. I just got back from Nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma and now I’m here to do the whole week in Sidney,” Smith said.
More information about the rodeo and for tickets can be found at: https://sidneyiowarodeo.com/
Miss Teen Rodeo Iowa Hailey Tweedy of Argyle Iowa also shared her rodeo experience with KMA.
“I have always had a passion and love for horses and decided to run for the title of Miss Junior Rodeo Iowa. I went further on with this passion for horses and took it on with the Queen industry so that’s kinda my background,” Tweedy said.
To find out more about this year's Sidney rodeo you can read our initial story from two weeks ago by clicking HERE. To hear the full interview from all of the Sidney Royalty click below.