(Sidney) -- There's light at the end of the tunnel for the Sidney School District's long-running construction projects.
Superintendent Tim Hood updated the Sidney School Board this week on the continuing projects at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Hood tells KMA News the elementary building awaits finishing touches before the entire building is made available to students.
"We finished the elementary hallways with new flooring," said Hood. "We are now waiting for the last of the rooms that had asbestos removal to get the carpet down, and we're hoping to have some sort of open house there."
Meanwhile, the district awaits the State Fire Marshal's certification of the gymatorium portion of the junior-senior high school's renovation before its occupation. Hood says students he's talked to have given positive feedback to the complex's new Career Technical Education wing.
"We're still waiting on a 14-door to be able to bring in projects to work in the welding facility," he said. "But for the rest of it, kids are able to use the welders and things like that now. We haven't been able to, like, bring a project in yet. At the automotive end, we have vehicles in there. Kids are using the facility. They're very excited about being able to walk down the hallway, versus getting on a bus to go to class."
Previously, CTE classes were held in another location in Sidney. Voters passed a $10 million bond issue for the projects in November, 2019. From the outset, construction has faced numerous hurdles, including bad weather and supply delivery delays caused by COVID-19. Hood credits students, staff and parents for enduring inconveniences caused by the projects--including a late start to the current school year in August and September.
"At the end of the day, they're just wanting to have it done," said Hood, "so that we can use all of it. They've been great. I know at times it's been very frustrating for them, as well as for everyone else. But, they've been really good to work with in taking things in stride. I would like to publicly thank them again for working through the process. It hasn't been pleasant at times, but it just goes to show you what kind of people we have at our school district. They're great people, and we're fortunate to have them."
Dates for open houses for the projects have not been set. Additionally, Hood hopes a bidletting takes place either later this month or early February on the final project--renovation of the district's football field and track.