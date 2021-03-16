(Sidney) -- Progress is reported on two fronts of the Sidney School District's massive facilities upgrade.
Cold, snowy weather slowed construction of the CTE and gymatorium additions at Sidney Junior-Senior High School this winter. But, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News improved conditions allowed for work to resume at both the junior-senior high, as well as at Sidney Elementary School.
"I call it kind of the rough skeleton is up for the gymatorium or the CTE addition," said Hood. "So, as you kind of come up over the hill towards the building, you can see that now. So, we're excited about that. Obviously, the last few days of rain have slowed things back down again. But, we are doing some prep work for our summer work at the elementary, as well. So, we've had that going on for probably a month-and-a-half."
Sidney's School Board approved several project alternates at its regular meeting Monday evening. Among other things, the board approved a temporary door access at the elementary building--something Hood says will be necessary once construction work begins at that location.
"We're going to maybe break ground at our elementary building--depending on the weather--when we add our preschool rooms," he said. "So, we're going to have to move our entrance from where it is now temporarily to kind of the middle of the building, near the cafeteria--the Cowboy Cafe--as we do that construction work."
Other alternates approved include new lighting at the elementary building, a new fire alarm system and gas service update at the junior-senior high school, and additional markings on the new gym floor, among others. In other business, the board approved the district's budget for the 2022 fiscal year, with a property tax levy of $13.81 per thousand dollar valuation--a decrease of six cents per thousand over the current fiscal year's budget.