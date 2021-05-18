(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials are preparing for a "big splash" of construction and improvement projects this summer.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Sidney School Board held a walkthrough of a new addition to the junior/senior high school building and heard an update on ongoing projects in the district. Superintendent Tim Hood says the board also approved a project to improve the roof at the district's elementary building.
"In our elementary building, we have some roofing issues," said Hood. "The board approved going with a company to coat our roof at the elementary building. They decided to spend a little bit more money and get a 12-year warranty on that roof."
Hood says the board also approved new finishes for the junior/senior high addition.
"We're getting some additional information on that and looking at changing the finishes inside with that," said Hood. "The final thing we talked about was some new ceiling grids at both the elementary and junior/senior high. We're just waiting for some more information and we'll do some walkthroughs with the construction management outfit on the building parts to see what they think might be the most pressing places to start."
As the school year winds down, Hood says students and staff are helping to prepare the buildings for the summer projects.
"Our students and elementary teachers, especially, in the next week or so are going to be frantically moving things and getting ready for the big splash this summer of going in and putting all new HVAC in and lots of things in that building so it's ready for the fall," said Hood. "We're also working on the office addition and the preschool additions and those kinds of things. It's an exciting time, but kind of nerve-wracking because school's going to start in the fall and we want to make sure we're as ready as possible."
In other business, the board approved implementing a year-long activity pass for next school year for $60 and approved no increase to student fees and lunch prices for the 2021-22 school year.