(Sidney) -- Students at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School were evacuated for a time Wednesday because of a fire in the building.
Sidney's Fire Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 1 p.m. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the fire was located inside a wastepaper basket inside a restroom, and was extinguished immediately. Hood says the students were evacuated for about a half hour before returning to the building. While smoke filled the building's hallways, Hood says it's unknown whether there was any damage. No injuries were reported.
Hood confirms the sheriff's office and Sidney fire officials are investigating the incident. Further information on the fire is unavailable at this time.