(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials hope the district's long-running expansion and renovation projects are finally wrapped up this summer.
Workers continue to address so-called "punch list" items inside the junior-senior high school additions and at Sidney Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says one issue after another plagued construction, which began several months after voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the projects in November, 2019.
"Obviously, supplies and COVID--you name it, we've unfortunately kind of ran into it," said Hood. "Just getting their subs to show up. We've had people quit on it at different times, and stuff. It's been thing after the other. Hopefully, we're down toward the end of things."
Supply deliveries delayed the start of the 2021-22 school year by one week, and students, staff members and the public coped with ongoing construction work during the entire school year. Hood described the just-concluded academic year as hectic.
"We've had some of our classrooms probably move three or four times, and move stuff out, then move stuff back in," he said. "Our Cowboy Cafe is full right now at the elementary, with those rooms that are getting painted, and ceiling tiles updated, and flooring. So, my hats off to the staff, students and parents--everybody that worked around all those things that we dealt this last school year. We're very much appreciative of their efforts."
Hood, however, says both the CTE and gymatorium additions have been well-received. He hopes an open house to showcase the completed projects takes place before the start of the new school year. In addition, a bidletting is scheduled Tuesday on the final project--renovation of the district's football stadium and track. The superintendent anticipates supply costs will impact the project's bids.
"When we started this project, we told everybody that the education part of it would come first," said Hood. "We feel like we've done that. Obviously, everything costs more than the original numbers due to everything revolving around COVID. So, we're anticipating tomorrow (Tuesday) that we're going to have some issues, and decisions to make moving forward as far was what we can or can't afford right away. We're just going to keep our fingers crossed and hopefully have a great bid day, so that we can do as many things as we can for the community moving forward."
