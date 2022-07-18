(Sidney) -- Sidney's long-running school construction project has suffered another setback.
Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News he was disappointed with the recent bidletting for renovation of the district's football stadium and track--the last remaining piece of the district's major construction initiative connected to a $10 million bond issue passed in November, 2019. Hood tells KMA News portions of the project failed to attract bids from interested companies.
"We did not get any bids on a couple of the project parts that we were hoping to," said Hood. "So, we're kind of trying to figure out a time to sit down and discuss that with the architects and the CM (construction manager). So, right now, we're working on a time to put that meeting together."
Despite its dilapidated condition, Hood says the district may still hold events in the facility--for now.
"Obviously, we've been using that facility for a long, long period of time," he said. "Back a few years ago, the bleachers were basically kind of condemned, so we bought portable bleachers. We've been using those now for four or five years. That all is still fine and dandy. The concession stand still works. We apologize--the restrooms are not the best, to say the least. But, those are all things we were able to update here. But like I said, we didn't get bids on some of those things."
Meanwhile, all but a few so-called "punchlist items" remain on other portions of the project--including the junior-senior high school and Sidney Elementary School's renovation.
"Last week, we got the last of the new flooring put in at the elementary building," said Hood. "We are probably three-quarters of the way having the additional hallways and classrooms painted. So, we're just trying to figure out when all that will get done, and then have some sort of public open house. We're not sure when that will happen. We may have it when school starts, since it's almost to that point."
August 23 is the first day of classes for students in the 2022-23 school year.