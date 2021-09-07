(Sidney) -- After an extended summer vacation, school building doors were open and buses were running in the Sidney School District Tuesday morning.
Students finally returned to classes for the first day of the 2021-22 school year. Originally scheduled to begin August 24th, school officials were forced to delay the school year's start until August 30th, then again until Tuesday, after COVID-related delays in supply deliveries caused construction issues at both Sidney Elementary School and the junior-senior high school. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the State Fire Marshall's Office gave the go-ahead for school to start.
"Obviously, we have some things that need finished up," said Hood. "There's some painting, things like that, some flooring issues that they're working on. But the main things are good to go, and that's why the State Fire Marshall's state building inspector gave occupancy for today (Tuesday)."
Hood thanked the district's students, parents and staff members for their patience during the delay, and for continuing to cope with construction work.
"I absolutely have to take my hat off to my staff," said Hood. "They have been absolute troopers through all this. So, I congratulate them and thank them for everything they've been through as well. The students--I visited with a few of them this morning. They're just happy to be back in school, and seeing their friends. They're going to work through things so that they can be here. We're excited to have them here.
"Thanks to all the families, parents and kids who have endured an extra couple of weeks here. We're excited to have them here, and we're looking forward to a great school year."
With the school year finally underway, Hood says he'll talk with Iowa Department of Education officials as to options for the district's school calendar following the postponements. The superintendent says the construction project's final completion date is still unknown.