(Sidney) -- Construction issues are forcing another delay in the Sidney School District's school year.
Classes were originally scheduled to begin August 24th. But, school officials postponed the first day of school to Monday after determining the district's facilities would not be ready. Another meeting with contractors forced a further postponement until after Labor Day. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News continuing problems with construction at both the junior-senior high school and Sidney Elementary School pushed the opening date back to September 7th.
"We did not believe that the State Fire Marshall would give us occupancy," said Hood, "with the issues such as ceiling grid not being in, still having electrical outlets that haven't been covered--those kinds of things. All the exit signs not being up are some of the things off the top of my head."
While saying work at the junior-senior high school is farther along that at the elementary building, Hood says it was best to delay classes for all students.
"We have a lot of families that, if we are not in school, the older siblings are watching the younger kids," he said. "We just did not want to put those families in a bind."
Hood attributes the construction issues to delayed supply deliveries associated with COVID-19. The superintendent calls the continuing issues "mind boggling."
"We had ceiling tile issues," said Hood. "Now, it's glass. We've had flooring issues, we've had electrical supplies. It's the craziest construction thing I've ever been involved with in my career. Manpower's another part of it. We've had trouble getting skilled people, laborers, all of it. It's been one thing after another. Obviously, COVID's been a big part of it. But, we're confident that Tuesday after Labor Day, we'll be in session."
Hood apologized to parents for the continuing postponements. He adds he'll talk to Iowa Department of Education officials regarding options for the district's calendar, in order to avoid further negative effects on the district's constituents.