Sidney Junior/Senior High School UPDATED PHOTO
Buy Now

(Sidney) -- The Sidney school district approved an agreement with the Shenandoah Medical Center for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Tim Hood in an interview with KMA News, says the agreement provides opportunities for the district that he says other districts have greatly enjoyed for the student-athletes.

"I talked to the folks at Shenandoah, and they really liked having a trainer come once or twice a week to work with their kids that had been injured or working through an injury and also providing a trainer at events," Hood said.

Hood says the new agreement includes the medical center providing a trainer at several of their home events as well as a weekly visit to work with students.

"We're going to have a trainer on site from Shenandoah for 20 of our home meets for the year," Hood said. "They'll come once a week to the school building to work with the kids."

Hood noted the agreement also includes the trainer from the medical center helping train the new weight room supervisors.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.