(Sidney) -- The Sidney school district approved an agreement with the Shenandoah Medical Center for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Tim Hood in an interview with KMA News, says the agreement provides opportunities for the district that he says other districts have greatly enjoyed for the student-athletes.
"I talked to the folks at Shenandoah, and they really liked having a trainer come once or twice a week to work with their kids that had been injured or working through an injury and also providing a trainer at events," Hood said.
Hood says the new agreement includes the medical center providing a trainer at several of their home events as well as a weekly visit to work with students.
"We're going to have a trainer on site from Shenandoah for 20 of our home meets for the year," Hood said. "They'll come once a week to the school building to work with the kids."
Hood noted the agreement also includes the trainer from the medical center helping train the new weight room supervisors.