(Sidney) -- Sidney's School District is the latest to deal with a coronavirus case.
In a message posted on the district's Facebook page Thursday afternoon, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Sidney High School. Hood says school officials have taken the proper steps to notify parents of those students that have been identified as a close contact. Hood says the case was self-reported, and the individual took the recommended steps to ensure the safety of others. Hood says their example "is appreciated and applauded." The superintendent says the student is at home recovering and will not return to school until the isolation period is complete and all symptoms have improved. To avoid the potential spread of the virus, contact tracing for exposure was completed in order to communicate with any individuals requiring quarantine.
Beginning Friday, Hood says staff and students will be required to wear facial coverings while in all district buildings, until further notice. This includes coming in the buildings and in all hallways. Students will be allowed to remove facial coverings while in their classroom. Masks will be required on the bus as well.
Hood talked about the importance of wearing face coverings in an August interview with KMA News.
"We highly recommend, highly encourage face coverings," he said, "to stay in as long we can, to avoid any kind of outbreaks. That's what we told our community, and that's what we're asking them to do right now. So, if parents are listening out there, put your child in a face mask, and let's get them to school, and we'll have school as long as we can because of that."
Again, face coverings are now required in all Sidney school buildings until further notice. Hood's message also recommends washing hands on a regular basis, practicing social distancing, avoiding large-prolonged group gatherings, staying home from school or work when you are sick, and voluntarily self-reporting.