(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials hope to complete renovations on the new football stadium in time for a home opener later this football season.
Work has been ongoing this spring and summer on renovations to the entire football and track facility in the Sidney School District as the third and final phase of efforts spearheaded by a $10 million bond issue passed by voters in the fall of 2019. Aaron Lang is the Activities Director in Sidney. While record rainfall in July has pushed back the project and caused them to be unable to host their first three home games of the year, Lang tells KMA News they are in the final stretch of the significant renovation efforts, including new sod and irrigation for the football field.
"We've had the sod on the field for about a week-and-a-half now and it looks to be taking pretty good," said Lang. "We've got the bleachers on the north side and the all-weather track going in and things are starting to look good and ready for the facility to be used hopefully here on October 13th against Fremont-Mills."
In the meantime, per a letter released by Lang on the school's website, the contest against Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton for this Friday will be played in Malvern, and next week's matchup with Boyer Valley will be in Glenwood. Lang says the re-locating primarily comes to allow the sod on the football field to set in, which he adds they have been told will take up to six weeks.
"We want to do what's right and just give that sod the time it needs to make sure it's rooted down and we don't tear it up after that first football game," Lang emphasized. "So, we counted and it would be about six weeks before that first home game--that'll give it plenty of time to root down and be ready for the traffic of a football season."
Other renovations have already been completed, including new bleachers and a press box on the north side of the field. Lang adds there will also be new parking scheduled to be completed by the home opener on the east side of the facility. Meanwhile, Lang says they hope to put the final touches on the new track later this month.
"So we have the asphalt laid down for the track, which is the base layer for it," said Lang. "So, all we're waiting on (is the top layer), and we're coordinating with the engineers and Boyd-Jones, to get the top curated rubber portion of the track to go on."
Once they have the surface on the track, Lang notes it will take a couple of weeks to curate--but well in time for the upcoming track and field season. He adds the new track and field amenities will be massive upgrades over the current gravel track and practice facilities for the students.
"We've had to practice in the streets the last several years, but now our track team will be able to practice on an eight-lane track on the home stretch and six lanes all away around and all-weather," he said. "Our high jump pit is just enormous down there and then we're going to have two long jump pits there on the west end of the football field."
While they likely won't be ready for this football season, Lang says they are also working on other parts of the bond issue renovations, including collecting bids for a new concession stand and practice field. The October 13th game against Fremont-Mills will also serve as senior night and homecoming.