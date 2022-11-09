Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.