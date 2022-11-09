(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials officially unveil the district's new-look facilities Thursday.
Patrons are invited to attend an open house at both Sidney Elementary School and the district's junior-senior high school building from 5-to-6 p.m. During the event, attendees may view the new CTE addition and gymatorium at the junior-senior high school, as well as upgrades to the elementary building. Voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the projects three years ago this month to pay for the renovations. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the open house was set, now that the projects are in the warranty phase.
"We are able to get the carpeting, and the paint and stuff done," said Hood. "Those were kind of the things that delayed us. But, we're going to have the rooms open, and we want people to come in and see what we've done to improve our facilities for our students, staff and our community."
Hood says most of the feedback toward the completed projects has been positive so far.
"When we had things at the gymatorium the first couple of times," said Hood, "people were very excited, very pleased with the gymatorium. We had some people also go through the CTE facility. They were excited about that. We haven't had very many people in the elementary, so that will be kind of nice to get that. But, the few people who have gone through that are very happy with how it looks, and how it's laid out."
In addition to new carpeting and painting, elementary building improvements included additional classrooms, a new office area and a secure entryway. Board members tabled a decision on a contract for the football stadium's proposed renovation in August due to a lack of bidders.