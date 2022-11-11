(Sidney) -- After two years of construction work, Sidney school officials formally unveiled the district's completed building projects Thursday night.
Local residents toured the Sidney Junior-Senior High School and Sidney Elementary School during open houses celebrating the expansion and renovation projects. A CTE addition and a gymatorium are among the new amenities at the junior-senior high school, while the elementary building features new classrooms, and improved esthetics like painting and carpeting. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News another upgrade involves improved security systems at both facilities.
"One of the biggest things we did was make sure the buildings are secure and safe," said Hood. "As you saw when you came in, everybody has to be buzzed into the office. No one can get into the building without coming into the building--that's a big part of that. Redistributing some of our space, making it more student friendly and staff friendly are probably some of the other things."
Hood says the renovations also includes items most people can't see--especially at the elementary building.
"Energy efficient lights," said Hood. "Updating our heating and cooling system--some of those things were done, as well. A lot of those above-the-ceiling things that people don't realize happened. But, that was a big improvement in this building here at the elementary--the new lighting, air conditioning, heating and stuff."
At least one retired staff member was among those checking out the improvements. Former Sidney Elementary School Principal Carolyn Maher says she's amazed at the renovations at her old building.
"It is so wonderful," said Maher. "I always dreamed of having the office at the central entrance of this building--so that's the one great thing. And, the security they built in to get into the building, and all of these nice amenities for our kids, it's just wonderful, absolutely wonderful. I'm a little bit envious that I'm not still here, but it's for the younger generation."
KMA News toured both facilities prior to the open house. We'll spotlight the end results of the district's $10 million in a special series of reports entitled "Inside the Sidney School Projects," airing both Monday and Tuesday on KMA News, and in video form at kmaland.com.