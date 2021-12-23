(Sidney) -- In the wake of public works resignations, the city of Sidney seeks candidates for a new water and wastewater supervisor.
During Monday night's meeting, the Sidney City Council discussed the creation, the job description, and advertisement of a new certified water and wastewater supervisor position. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the recent mass resignations from the public works department have put the city in a bind and delayed the transfer to the newly constructed water system. Johnson says the purpose of the position is to have a qualified individual to oversee that transfer.
"Just for the purpose of having somebody who's competent and experienced to be here for when we switch over the water system," Johnson said. "This is a complicated water system that has a lot of variables, and it's in the best of the city to have somebody on hand who not only has the certification, but also the competence and experience to deal with problems as they come up."
Johnson says the city's new water system would require an individual with a Grade 2 Water Operations certification.
He says the individual will also help manage the water facilities moving forward.
"And also put ourselves in the best position to manage the water facility going forward," Johnson said. "To ensure that it is well maintained, that all protocols are being followed in its maintenance so that we're getting the most bang out of our buck."
Johnson says the position will remain open until filled, given the city's need for the position and with the holiday seasons upon us.
"We didn't want to close it too early, understanding that people may not be looking to do a job interview between Christmas and New Years or anything like that, so we actually have it open until filled," Johnson said. "We encourage all qualified applicants to apply at city hall, again that would be somebody who already has a Grade 2 Water Operations (certification), and preferably a Lagoon certification as well."
Also included in Monday night's council meeting: pay requests to McCarthy Trenching LLC for 2018 water transmission improvements and Building Crafts, Incorporated. Johnson says the pay requests included a reduction in retainage due to the project completion being held up.
"We've retained a little bit of money because the job isn't complete, but it's not their fault that it isn't complete," Johnson said. "So what we did was reduce the retainment on some of those contracts so that we can pay some more money to the contractors because the delay is not their fault but still retain enough that they can complete the job."
All applicants interested in the water and wastewater supervisor position can apply at Sidney City Hall.