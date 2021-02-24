(Sidney) -- Sidney officials and residents, alike are expressing concerns over a certain intersection in the community.
Discussion regarding residents' concerns over the intersection of Main and Foote Streets took place at this week's Sidney City Council meeting. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News residents presented a petition to the council, calling for a four-way stop at that intersection in order to mitigate speeding issues from traffic heading south on Main Street. Johnson says he agrees with residents that something should be done about that intersection.
"I tell the council that the only thing we can't do is do nothing," said Johnson. "This being a problem brought to us by a lot of people, we've got to do something. So, working with our city engineer, we determined that there are several options that include a four-way stop, but we really need to make a data-driven decision."
In order to collect data to make that decision, Johnson says the city will conduct a traffic study at the intersection.
"We've had the speed tracker out there--so, we've been tracking speed," he said. "We have some data on that, already. But, we're looking to get more data about the intersection, itself--how many people are turning left, how many people are turning right, how many people go straight through there. The study will just give us the data to make a data-driven decision about what to do there to mitigate speed."
Johnson says safety is the main concern in addressing the intersection's issues.
"Fortunately, a lot of young families live along that road with children," said Johnson. "So, it is a concern. We want to make sure everybody is safe, and make sure that we are responsive to the community's concerns, as well as the council."
After gathering data, the mayor says he hopes a plan to address the Main and Foote intersection will be in place by the council's next meeting in March.