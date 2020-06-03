(Red Oak) -- Two people face charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 34 and G Avenue. Authorities arrested the driver -- 49-year-old David Anthony Daugherty of Sidney -- on a charge of driving while suspended with 11 withdrawals.
Additionally, authorities arrested a passenger -- 40-year-old Shawn Michael Wilburn of Shenandoah -- on a Page County warrant for violation of probation on a drug charge.
Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail pending further court proceedings.