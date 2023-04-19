(Sidney) -- More information is released regarding a continuing homicide investigation in Sidney.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation late Wednesday afternoon identified the victims of Monday's stabbing incident at 508 Main Street. An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny determined that 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney died from stab wounds as a result of a homicide. A second stabbing victim, identified as 28-year-old D'Andre Kyle of Sidney, remains in stable condition at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
In addition, the DCI says two people are charged in connection with a search warrant executed at that location Monday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Mark Dupre and 23-year-old Katelan Jacobs, both of Sidney, at separate locations for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana--2nd offense, while Jacobs also faces charges of possession of marijuana--1st offense.
Bond on Dupre is set at $100,000 cash, while Jacobs is held on $300,000 cash bond.
The DCI says the investigation into the incident continues, and no further information will be released at this time.